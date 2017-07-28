"Power of the Story": Great Falls man innovates, teaches TV indu - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

"Power of the Story": Great Falls man innovates, teaches TV industry

This is a story about the television industry, and how one Great Falls man has helped to make it possible for us to broadcast live from anywhere we want. 

About ten years ago, David Otey was training over 10,000 broadcasters in over 900 locations how to make the transition from analog, to digital. 

And it wasn't an easy transition. 

"People in the industry were very concerned that this technology was going to change practically overnight, [and] the live truck operators would go home on a Friday night, come back on a Monday, their engineers would make the change over the weekend, and these people wouldn't know how to do their job," Otey recalls.

But even though the transition was ultimately successful, Otey knew this new technology wouldn't last long. 

"The very same technologies that made digital television possible are now making it obsolete."

Yet despite dedicating years of his career to this now obsolete technology, Otey is optimistic that what's truly important will remain a priority. 

"I think what's important for people to understand is the power of story. And the ways we tell our stories they change in a lot of respects, but people still gather round the story. I mean a generation or more ago people would gather first around the radio, and then the TV, to hear their stories. To hear on the radio of Fibber McGee and Molly, and to see on television stories of  "I Love Lucy."

It's those stories we as broadcasters are honored and excited to share, regardless of how we do it. 

And it's ironic... Otey says he and his wife don't own a flatscreen TV, and they barely even watch TV anymore. Instead, they stream their favorite shows on Netflix. 

