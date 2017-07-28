57th Annual Last Chance Stampede Features World-Famous Trick Riders

The 57th annual Last Chance Stampede brings the world-famous “Magic in Motion” trick riders to Helena.

Madison MacDonald-Thomas, Rae-Lynn Armstrong, and Jessica Blair from Tennessee started out in this specialty act as little kids. Madison says it’s kind of like gymnastics or dancing on horseback and the sport is booming recently after years of decline.

“In the last two to three years there has been a big increase in trick riding and it’s awesome to see because it’s a beautiful sport. It’s really cool. There’s nothing that really compares to it so it’s awesome to see that there’s getting interest back in it again,” said Madison MacDonald-Thomas.

“At the point I’m at now, a lot of my training goes into my horses and you need that really good foundation from on your horse to make you look good out there. Basically, trick riding is fast horses with pretty girls doing really incredible, flexible thing on horses,” said Rae-Lynn Armstrong.

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the "Super Bowl" of the sport, has chosen Magic in Motion to entertain each of the last six years. This is their second time in Helena after last performing at the 2012 Last Chance Stampede.