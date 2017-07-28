Capital and Helena Hit Team Camps Hard

Both Capital City high school football teams finished strong last season and the Helena squads put on pads for the first time in 2017 at their annual team camps.

They are similar to the team workouts or mini-camps you might see at the college and pro level to shake the rust off before full practice begins.

Capital High Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish calls this a housekeeping week where they fine-tune some of the things they’ve installed over the offseason.

“Early June we basically had our offense in and our defense in. So when we hit August 11th we hit the ground running because we only have two weeks of practice,” said coach Kyle Mihelish.

“Camp’s good. We’re really starting to come together I feel like. It’s kind of cool to have the incoming freshmen come out here because I remember being one of those guys and I never thought this day would come fast enough but here it is,” said Bruins senior running back and linebacker Seth Schneider.

Helena High Bengals head coach Tony Arnston says running the ball and playing great defense will remain team hallmarks.

“If you’re gonna be successful year-in and year-out that’s the two things you gotta do and so we gotta build that in and these kids understand it. The physical part of the game,” said coach Arnston.

“Well it’s almost surreal waiting for it all year and then finally getting to it. It’s a weird feeling but it’s a good feeling. Just all this grinding and all this working just going into under the lights, just under the lights, that’s the best part of football,” said Bengals senior linebacker Conner Nash.

Practice really kicks off with two-a-days beginning August 11th and we’ll have more on both these teams as the regular season approaches.

The Bruins and Bengals open the regular season August 26th with their 46th annual Crosstown showdown scheduled for September 22nd on SWX Montana.