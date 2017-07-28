Siller Boot and Shoe Repair Continues To Prosper

As a third generation owner, Dennis Siller has run the business for almost 50 years and in that time, he says the industry has changed.

“Most of the shoe industry in the 20s and 30s was neighborhood industry. There were at the end of World War II there was 67,000 shoe shops in the United States. Today there is just a little over 6,000” says Dennis Siller.

Another problem the shoe repair business is facing is shoes are not made the same way they were 50 years ago.

“Now we have a factory with these huge rotating tables and thousands and thousands of dyes and they pour this material into a die the sole material, the shoe which is made like a moccasin comes around into this material and it dries together and its done. 7 steps are gone, seven people are gone, seven machines are gone, and they don't need them anymore.”

This mass production of shoes has had an impact on the business.

“At the height of our business we had 7 people working in this building, now it’s my wife and I.”

For Dennis it isn’t about the business, it’s about the people he meets.

“It’s been great to have people come in and bring us up to date on how grandpa's doing, how his health's doing that kind of stuff. So we have been entwined in the community to a point to where I'm sure we'd miss it if we were gone.”

Dennis is planning to retire at some point in the near future... his next big project? Finding a younger entrepreneur for him to train with hopes that his shoe repair business will continue on long after he's gone.