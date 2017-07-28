Truck, car ram into tree, five go to hospital

Just before 7:00 P.M. Friday night, a two vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, one vehicle ran through a stop sign at the corner of 15th St. S. and 5th Ave. S., hitting the second vehicle, forcing the two to ram into a tree on a private property. Both vehicles appeared to be severely damaged. It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed.

Neighbors who heard the crash described it to KFBB as sounding like "thunder," and witnessed passengers and drivers exciting the vehicles.

Jean Price, who lives at the property where the accident occurred, says she was listening to an audiobook in her home when she heard the crash; she said it was so loud, she immediately knew it was right outside the home.

We will continue to update you if more information becomes available.