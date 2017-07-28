Residents come together for firefighters

The Black Eagle Community Center took donations over the past few days for firefighters in Petroleum and Gallitin counties.

They collected things like socks, medical kits and about 4 pallets of water.

Kate Drew, general manager of the Black Eagle Community Center, said it would not be the Montana way if folks didn't come together to help their neighbors.

Back to school only a few weeks away and there is also a need for school supplies and school clothes for kids.

Donations will be accepted beginning next week.