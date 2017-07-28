Putting Central Montana on the Map

Down a dirt road in Central Montana, international companies, even the U.S government, are coming to Lewistown, where Spika Design and Manufacturing calls home.

"To be able to send our product from rural Montana, cow country, wheat country, all around the world, there's a lot of pride in that," CEO and Co-Founder Tom Spika said.

So what’s an elevated work platform? They’re pieces of equipment which allow workers to adjust their height, depending on the project.

Spika started off as a rancher, with an entrepreneur’s spirit. After a serious drought affected the community he took matters into his own hands. Taking his experience as contract manufacturer and building his own company in 2001.

“We were thinking this might grow to the point where we have six or eight people working for us. Now, we've grown to sixty,” Spika said.

The company calls a 16,000 square-foot warehouse home and grossed $6 million last year.

"We’re representing Montana to the world. We don't take that lightly,” Director of Sales and Marketing Bekhi Spika said. “We want to make sure that what our product is reflects the quality, the craftsmanship, the pride of Montana."

The American dream comes in many forms. Health, wealth, family, the list goes on and on. For the Spika family and company, it may mean all of those. But, don’t forget pride.

From a ranch, to a dirt road, to a 16,000 square-foot warehouse, this family business in Central Montana is the epitome of the American Dream.