Helena High's Tintinger Repeats as Junior Olympic High Jump King

Helena High track and field star Trey Tintinger is a household name around Montana but on Friday the high jump sensation is making his name known across the country at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Games in Kansas.

He cleared 2.1 meters on his final attempt to win gold at the event in the 15-16 year old division. After that Trey tried to tie the Junior Olympic record of 2.15 meters.

He missed all three of his tries there but he won the Class AA state title this year.

SWX Montana is in contact with Trey and his high jump coach at Helena High, Andrew Mozer, and you'll hear from them Saturday.