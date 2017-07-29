Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo Night #2

The second go-round of the 57th annual Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo was "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Night at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in support of breast cancer research.

The full PRCA press release, results, and leaderboard are available below.

Helena, Mont. (July 28, 2017) – Jacob Talley made his first trip to Helena count.

The Louisiana steer wrestler has been to Montana plenty of times, but at his first run at the Last Chance Stampede, he made a 3.9 second run to take over the lead.

He ran a steer that his friend and traveling partner Nick Guy had last weekend in Nampa, Ida., and on Guy’s horse, Tucker.

"That’s actually the second time I’ve ridden Nick’s horses,” he said. “The first time was this morning in Preston (Idaho).”

He’d have ridden his own, but it lost a horseshoe this morning and it wasn’t replaced yet.

The 26 year old cowboy qualified for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) last year, and he’s on track to do it again.

The nerves of going to the “big show” – the WNFR - are out of the way for him. Being ranked fourteenth in the Pro Rodeo world standings, there aren’t many butterflies for qualifying this year. “That kind of got out of my system last year,” Talley said. “You start messing up real fast if you start thinking about it too much.”

It wasn’t a concern for Talley to get on Guy’s horses, either. The two have traveled together for several years. “I’ve seen (the horse) run a million times. I’ve watched Nick a lot so I know how he is.”

In the bareback riding, Montana cowboy Jessy Davis, a seven-time WNFR qualifier and the 2016 Last Chance Stampede champion, had the high score for the night with 79 points. Davis’ score puts him in second place for the weekend, so far.

Two-time world champion saddle bronc rider Cody Wright scored 84.5 points in tonight’s performance; his score is three and a half points less than the new arena record, set last night by Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas. Wright’s son, Ryder, scored 79 points tonight, good enough to hold for fourth place.

Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., was 8.1 seconds to take the lead in the tie-down. The world champion is ranked third in the world standings and headed to his eighth WNFR qualification.

The last cowgirl to run in tonight’s performance had the fastest time of the night. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi was 17.41 seconds around the barrels and sits second in Helena so far, one-hundredth of a second behind Holly Wright, Gruver Texas (17.40).

Team ropers Pace Freed, Chubbuck, Idaho and Jade Anderson, Genoa, Utah were 6.0 seconds tonight, and the only qualified ride of the night in the bull riding was by Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alb. (82 points). Hansen is the 2017 Canadian National Finals Rodeo champion.

The final night of the Last Chance Stampede is Saturday, July 29 with a performance at 7:30 pm. The day is full of activities, including the Gold Buckle Dreamin’ Youth Rodeo at 8 am, and the Stampede Parade at 12 noon. The carnival opens at 1pm. Tickets are available online and at the gate

High scores/fast times from the second performance, Last Chance Stampede, Helena, Mont. July 28, 2017

Bareback riding

1. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 79 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Pacific Coast; 2. Kenny Haworth, Orofino, Ida. 76; 3. Nick Gutzwiler, Edwall, Wash. 73; 4. David Peebles, Redmond, Ore. 72.

Steer wrestling

1. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 3.9 seconds; 2. (tie) Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. and Trevin Baumann, Hardin, Mont. 4.2 each; 4. Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 4.3.

Team roping

1. Pace Freed, Chubbuck, Ida./Jade Anderson, Genoa, Utah 6.0 seconds; 2. Ryan Reed, Farmington, Calif./Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 6.1; 3. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C./Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 11.3; 4. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah/Rich Skelton, Llano, Texas 11.4.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 84.5 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Wild Child; 2. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 79; 3. Spencer Wright, 78; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping

1. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 8.1 seconds; 2. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 11.8; 3. Preston Watson, Box Elder, Mont. 12.8; 4 Bill Boyce, Lewiston, Mont. 13.2.

Barrel racing

1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 17.41 seconds; 2. Rene Cloninger, Helena, Mont. 18.01; 3.Shelby Blixt Helena, Mont. 18.09; 4. Maria Taylor, Saco, Mont. 18.20.

Bull riding

1. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alb. 82 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Slim City; no other qualified rides.

Leaders after the first and second performances and slack:

Bareback riding

1. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont. 81 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Treasure Island; 2. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 79; 3. Kenny Haworth, Orofino, Ida. 76; 4.Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, Nev. 74.

Steer wrestling

1. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 3.9 seconds; 2. (tie) Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas and Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 4.0 seconds each; 4. (tie) Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. and Trevin Baumann, 4.2 seconds each.

Team roping

1. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont./Matt Robertson, Augusta, Mont. 5.3 seconds; 2. (tie) Shay Carroll, Prineville, Ore./Nano Garza, Las Cruces, N.M. and Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash./Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 5.7 seconds each; 4. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz./Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas 5.8.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 88 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Navajo Sun; 2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 87.5; 3. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 84.5; 4. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 79.

Tie-down roping

1. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 8.1 seconds; 2. Logan Hofer, Magrath, Alb. 9.7; 3. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont. 10.2; 4. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, Mont. 10.3;

Barrel racing

1. Holly Wright, Gruver, Texas 17.40 seconds; 2. Brittany Pozzi Taylor, Victoria, Texas 17.41; 3. Mandy Hamilton, Manhattan, Mont. 17.73; 4. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 17.88;

Bull Riding

1. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alb. 82 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Slim City; 2. Edgar Durazo, Montezuma, Mexico 72; no other qualified rides.

** All results are unofficial. Visit Prorodeo.com for results and LastChanceStampede.com for fair and rodeo information.