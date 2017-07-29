Montana outdoor industry bringing in the big bucks

A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle.

Just before 7:00 P.M. Friday night, a two vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, one vehicle ran through a stop sign at the corner of 15th St. S. and 5th Ave. S., hitting the second vehicle, forcing the two to ram into a tree on a private property. Both vehicles appeared to be severely damaged. It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed. Neighbors who heard the crash descri...