Montana outdoor industry bringing in the big bucks - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana outdoor industry bringing in the big bucks

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

According to the outdoor association website Montana's outdoor sector has grown into a 7.1 billion dollar industry.
Which makes outdoor recreation one of the largest economic factors for the treasure state.
It has creates more than 71 thousand jobs statewide resulting in 2.2 billion dollars in wages and salaries and 286 million dollars in state and local tax revenue.
A huge increase from previous studies over the last few years.
Governor Steve Bullock released a press release saying in part, "our public lands are out birthright, our heritage , our great equalizer and so much more. we will always remain committed to keeping public lands in the public hands for our kids and grand kids. "

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:01:43 GMT

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

  • Truck, car ram into tree, five go to hospital

    Truck, car ram into tree, five go to hospital

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:00:30 GMT
    Just before 7:00 P.M. Friday night, a two vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.  According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, one vehicle ran through a stop sign at the corner of 15th St. S. and 5th Ave. S., hitting the second vehicle, forcing the two to ram into a tree on a private property. Both vehicles appeared to be severely damaged. It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed.  Neighbors who heard the crash descri...
    Just before 7:00 P.M. Friday night, a two vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.  According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, one vehicle ran through a stop sign at the corner of 15th St. S. and 5th Ave. S., hitting the second vehicle, forcing the two to ram into a tree on a private property. Both vehicles appeared to be severely damaged. It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed.  Neighbors who heard the crash descri...

  • Man Kills "Possessed" Mother

    Man Kills "Possessed" Mother

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:18:54 GMT

    A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

    A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

  • New physicals for Great Falls firefighters

    New physicals for Great Falls firefighters

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:41:05 GMT

    After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job.  Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...

    After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job.  Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...

  • Putting Central Montana on the Map

    Putting Central Montana on the Map

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:29:58 GMT

    Down a dirt road in Central Montana, international companies, even the U.S government, are coming to Lewistown, where Spika Design and Manufacturing calls home. 

    Down a dirt road in Central Montana, international companies, even the U.S government, are coming to Lewistown, where Spika Design and Manufacturing calls home. 

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...