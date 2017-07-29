Great Falls High Football Team Prepares for Fall Camp

The Great Falls football team didn't have the season it wanted last year.

After finishing 2-8, the Bison failed to make the playoffs.

This year the team hopes they'll be there this season.

Great Falls High held a four day football camp last week with the goal of getting everyone back in football shape.

The Bison coaching staff used the time to evaluate the talent on the team, and figure out where different guys will be playing this season.

The team said the practices went well and all the time put in will eventually pay off when the team starts two-a-day practices the second week of August.

We're all sweating here and working hard," said senior quarterback Kevin Boes. "we're getting our plays down, I'm getting my reads down, and everybody is improving."

Bison head coach Mark Samson added "when I look at where this team was last year and some of the kids and where they were at a year ago, you can't even compare the (two seasons). We are so much better at a lot of positions than we were a year ago. On August 11, the first start of two-a-day camp, I want a bunch of kids excited to play football."

During the camp the team also announced its five captains: Spencer Jovick, Jordan Komac, Travis Tomei, Kyle Winkler, and Boes