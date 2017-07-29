Horse Owners and Trainers Equally as Important to Racing

The Montana State Fair is an annual tradition in Great Falls.

One of the many components of the fair is the horse races that last from July 28-30.

While the horses steal the show, owners and trainers are equally as important.

One of the more successful owners and trainers in the region is Jackie Smith. She is from Kennewick, Washington and races her horses all over the northwest.

Smith has been around horse racing her entire life and she said there are a number of things that go into a successful race horse: finding the horse's strong points, cutting losses early when a horse doesn't pan out, and a number of other helpful tips.

"(There are a lot of factors that go into a successful race horse:) your feeding program, your training program, how much you train, where you train, how hard you push the horses, and picking the right races for them," Smith said. "I've always had good horses but I have more horses now so it's easier to be more successful when you have more horses."

Smith added she will race five horses at the ExpoPark this weekend.