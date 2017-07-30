A Great Falls man robbed Loaf’N’Jug late last night.

Roberto Robledo of Great Falls stole a case of beer from the store at approximately 11:47 Saturday night.

The store clerk followed Robledo out of the store and Robledo punched the clerk in the face. The clerk gave a description of Robledo to Great Falls Police Department. Police later found him and questioned him. Robledo denied the robbery and gave his brother’s name to police.

Robledo is charged with robbery and false reports, his bond is set at $5,000.