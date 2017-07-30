Lewistown's Cowboy Poetry Event Coming up Next Month - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Lewistown's Cowboy Poetry Event Coming up Next Month

Posted:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Lewistown - There's a big event coming up next month here in Lewistown and it involves everything you can imagine when it comes to cowboys.

It's a four day occasion called Cowboy Poetry, and it actually kicks off next month. There will be 20 different events, including artists, musicians and of course, poets. 
There will also be a dance..bar-b-que...pony bingo and a cowboy church. Cowboy Poetry is in its 32nd year here in Lewistown, and organizers say it's all about having a good time, but also learning more about the heritage of the American Cowboy.

"So many of the poets and musicians that we have published books, they have CDs, we have a store where you can buy their things. Their stories are all inspired by 5, 4 3, generations of ranching right here in Central Montana," said Karen Kuhlmann, Executive Director of Cowboy Poetry.

The event will run from August 17-20, and tickets range from $10-$50  depending on what events you want to attend. For more information, go here. 

