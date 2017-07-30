Old Fashion Lemonade Stand Celebrates 80 Years

One stand you have to see at the fair is the old fashion lemonade stand in the mercantile building.

You are welcomed by cheering and singing workers and one fun fact, this lemonade stand is the longest running at the fair.

“When state fair first started they went out to Seattle and asked the crew if they would come to Montana and do Lemonade. So we came and it’s been 80 years now and we are celebrating, I've been here about 40 of those 80” says Rose Stone.

the old lemonade stand is truly old fashion with its original cash registers still in use, and the lemonade you get today is the same you would get 80 years ago.

“The guys back there are actually muddling the lemons, because the true flavor of lemonade is you get more flavor from the rind rather than the juice. So if you’re just squeezing juice in a cup then youre not getting good old fashion lemonade flavor.”

Other than making absolutely fantastic and refreshing lemonade, the stand helps out the community and donates part of their proceeds.

“A lot of the proceeds and tips we make go to support youth little league here in Great Falls, so we give back to the community, we are a locally owned business and we appreciate everyone's support.”

With lemonade flying off the counter and the boys singing loud and proud, hundreds of customers stop every day for the taste of some old fashion lemonade.