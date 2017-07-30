Old Fashion Lemonade Stand Celebrates 80 Years

Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.
An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning.
A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms.
In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail. Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...
