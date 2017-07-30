Pet of the Week: Alex - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the Week: Alex

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Alex the cat as our Pet of the Week. He's available right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls. 

Alex is a 12-year-old Persian cat with a pretty laid back personality.

"He gets along with just about everybody. he lives with other cats here in the communities. he gets along with other cats, other dogs," said Erin Doran, marketing director at the MAAC.

Alex's fur is very, very fluffy so he will need his coat cleaned out.

"He does need to get groomed or he will get matted and that gets pretty gross and uncomfortable for him so it is important that he gets brushed," said Doran. 

If you're interested in adopting Alex, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here. 

