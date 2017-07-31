Man places 13 year old son in choke hold and punches him in the face

Great Falls, MT - On Friday, a man punched and placed his 13 year old son in a choke hold over his failure to complete a chore.

Deputy Olsen was dispatched to an incident involving a father assaulting his 13 year old son at the fairgrounds around 6:20 p.m. on Friday July 28th, 2017. Olsen spoke with the mother of the boy and another family member. Both said that Jason Marko assaulted his son while they were working in the stalls. They said Marko had told his son to water the ponies and the son referred the job to his brother. Marko then yelled in the boy's face and began to physically assault him.

The mother told officers Marko punched their son in the face so hard blood started gushing out of his nose and described blood all over the stall. She says the boy fell to the ground with his hands up and then tried to crawl away from the assault before Marko came up from behind to put him in a choke hold. The mother says that she had to kick Marko to make him stop. Marko then got in the car and presumably went home.

Deputy Olsen spoke to the boy who was visibly upset and corroborated the events told to the officers by his family members. Olsen saw several scratches on the boy's neck and the bridge of his nose was swollen.

Six family members witnessed the assault and completed voluntary statement forms detailing the events.

Jason Marko is being charged with Assault on Minor and Partner or Family Member Assault.

Marko was convicted for Misdemeanor Assault in 2001. He was also arrested for Domestic Assault in the past but it was dismissed.

The state has requested bond at $10,000 due to significant concerns for the victim and witnesses' safety because they live in the same household.