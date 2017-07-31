Loenbro "Color Me WELL 5k Fun Run" - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Loenbro "Color Me WELL 5k Fun Run"

Join Loenbro Plumbing and Heating for it’s “Color Me WELL 5k Fun Run” this Saturday at 11:00 A.M.

HR Manager Melanie Slade says the event provides an opportunity not only to give back to the public and enjoy the outdoors, but it is part of Loenbro’s internal wellness program. Essentially, whatever funds are raised will be matched and donated back into the company’s program. As of Monday, organizers have raised about $6,200 just through sponsors alone.

Proceeds from this year’s run will go towards the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

To register ahead of the day, click here. Registration is $20 for adults, $10 for children. Day of the event registration will be $25 for adults, and $15 for children. Paid registration includes a t-shirt, sunglasses, and lots and lots of chalk to wear!

For more information, head here.

