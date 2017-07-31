Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.

Now, his lawyers alleging "Spoliation of Evidence" by Benefis Health System.

According to court documents received by KFBB on Monday, Back's lawyers requested evidence preservation from Benefis, including any emails sent between Benefis' athletic trainer, Jessica Hansen, and the Belt School District.

But now, attorneys are saying that didn't happen. In fact, Benefis allegedly destroyed all correspondence that didn't include the name "Robert Back" specifically.

That became a problem recently, when a new email surfaced during which Hansen explicitly says Robert was quote "...okay concussion wise."

But Benefis says the information was not withheld purposely. The email in question didn't contain the name "Robert Back"... instead, Hansen only refers to him as "Robert."

Back's lawyers are now asking for sanctions against Benefis, alleging there could be other email or text communications they aren't aware of that Benefis is purposely withholding.

Earlier this month, Benefis filed a motion for an extension to get together a response to these allegations. Judge John Kutzman did grant that extension. Benefis now doesn't have to respond until mid-November.