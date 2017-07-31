Memorial Stadium Continues Construction of Artificial Turf

In June, workers tore out the turf and track of Memorial Stadium in hopes to have long lasting impacts from an artificial turf.

As the progress continues, the construction crews have finished electrical and fiber optics and are now working on piping.

Workers will lay the base for the turf the first week of August in hopes to have everything ready for the first game of the season at the end of August.

Those involved in the project say the main goal is to help improve the experience of everyone around the state who uses the stadium.

"It's gonna take awhile, but these updates mean a ton to the kids. Just walking into new facilities, new area where there's excitement," said Great Falls High Associate Principal Geoff Habel. "Hopefully it'll bring an energy to everybody from the people that are building it to the students to the parents and the entire community."