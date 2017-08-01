Fair Rides Are Inspected Every Day

With the Montana state fair in full swing and many people enjoying some of the 30 different rides this year, it brings to question how safe are these rides your getting on?

It turns out that the rides are inspected every day before the fair opens by a number of different people including the ride foreman’s, the engineers, and even the president himself does a walk through to ensure the rides are operating at tip-top shape.

”the ride Foreman is responsible to check the ride out carefully and have it ready for operation that day. So it includes checking all the important elements of the ride from the fencing to the blocking to the nuts and the bolts, and the braking on that particular one and hydraulics” says President John Hanschen..

Once a ride is inspected, it is cleared to run for the day, and the ride operators are also trained to listen closely to the ride throughout the day, to make sure there are no changes in the way it is operating. If there is a break, the ride will be shut down and a mechanic will fix the ride before being opened back up to the public.