Wildfire burned on MAFB near Highway 87

Our fire alert continues tonight as a field partially on Malmstrom air force base went up in flames this morning.

Both Malmstrom and black eagle fire departments responded to the blaze on highway 87. it took about an hour to get it under control.

We contacted both departments to find out the cause of the fire and how many acres burned, Malmstrom said they don't know the cause or have any official numbers as of yet. However our reporter spoke with Montana Highway Patrol and they told us a semi lost a tire and was riding on an axle in the area which may have sparked the blaze.

An investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update you with more information as it comes in.