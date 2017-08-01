Wildfire burned on MAFB near Highway 87

A 23-year-old northern Arizona woman who put her 17-month-old daughter in a stroller, pushed her into the desert and left her to die has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
A 23-year-old northern Arizona woman who put her 17-month-old daughter in a stroller, pushed her into the desert and left her to die has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
On Friday, a man punched and placed his 13 year old son in a choke hold because he delegated a chore to his brother.
On Friday, a man punched and placed his 13 year old son in a choke hold because he delegated a chore to his brother.
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.
Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.
Join Loenbro Plumbing and Heating for it’s “Color Me WELL 5k Fun Run” this Saturday at 11:00 A.M. HR Manager Melanie Slade says the event provides an opportunity not only to give back to the public and enjoy the outdoors, but it is part of Loenbro’s internal wellness program. Essentially, whatever funds are raised will be matched and donated back into the company’s program. As of Monday, organizers have raised about $6,200 just through sponsors alone. P...
Join Loenbro Plumbing and Heating for it’s “Color Me WELL 5k Fun Run” this Saturday at 11:00 A.M. HR Manager Melanie Slade says the event provides an opportunity not only to give back to the public and enjoy the outdoors, but it is part of Loenbro’s internal wellness program. Essentially, whatever funds are raised will be matched and donated back into the company’s program. As of Monday, organizers have raised about $6,200 just through sponsors alone. P...
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots.
A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots.
An eastern Montana man was critically injured after a freight train collided with the grain truck he was driving northeast of Miles City.
An eastern Montana man was critically injured after a freight train collided with the grain truck he was driving northeast of Miles City.
Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.
Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.