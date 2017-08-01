4-H programs prepares students for future

The 4-h program is a youth development program teaching life skills such as communicating, team-work and developing skills in the career field of their choice.

The program started in 2009 with only 6 members, and now it has reached over a dozen states with over 1,500 children of all ages.

This year's theme is the American west and Todd Kesner, director of the Montana 4-h project, says we must invest in our children now to make them leaders of tomorrow.

He said, "we must familiarize kids this next voting generation the next decision making generation of where we came from, and what it took to get to this point in American history.

How we stood on the shoulders of others to make it to were we are and how much we benefited from all the sacrifices from the past."