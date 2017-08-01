Redneck Robotics Wins World Competition and is Great For Resume

One local robotics team went all the way and won the 2017 first tech world championship. Thousands of teams comprised of 7th through 12th graders competed and Redneck Robotics out of Sun River won it all for the second time.

The team just got back from competition in New Hampshire. They say that it was an absolutely fantastic experience and the lessons they learned from being on this team will certainly help them in the future.

“before I even Joined robotics I had no idea what I wanted to do as career, and after that first year of winning the world championship the first time I decided at that point I wanted to be a mechanical engineer and do that as a career so it has impacted my life greatly” says team member Ilaya Payne.

The Redneck Robotics team has a booth set up at the fair in the mercantile building. They will be there from one till six and will let you even drive their championship winning robot to let you test your skills at being a driver. if you are interested in joining their team call Chuck Merja at 799-5955