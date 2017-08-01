Frontier Conference Football Media Day Comes to Great Falls

The calendar has turned to August and that means football season is on the horizon.

On Tuesday in Great Falls coaches from the Frontier Conference came together for media day to talk about what fans can expect from each team this season.

Carroll College head coach Mike Van Diest took the podium and had high praise for his team.

Van Diest said the receiving corps is the best unit he's ever had. The group will be led by All-Conference talent Connor Fohn who will be the top target for starting quarterback Tanner Gustaveson.

As for the Lights, head coach Aaron Christensen said his team has improved each of the last two seasons.

He added he hasn't picked a starting quarterback but he has four he's confident in which is a good problem to have.

Van Diest and Christensen talked to us afterward about what fans can expect from their teams.

Van Diest touched on the impact his seniors will have.

"Our senior class is not a large senior class but they're all going to contribute," said Van Diest. "I like the quiet confidence they have, I like their work ethic, but they have to go out and prove it."

Christensen talked about his team's work ethic.

"We've been working hard. You can see it throughout spring practice and in the offseason," said Christensen. "We have guys who really want to be in Havre and guys who really want to win. So I'm excited for the season."

In the coaches preseason poll, Carroll was picked to finish tied for third in the conference, while MSU-Northern was picked to finish last.

