Big Dipper comes to Charlie's Corner Cafe

If you’re a fan of Missoula’s Big Dipper ice cream, the legendary treat is now being served at Charlie’s Corner Café in Downtown Great Falls.

Charlie’s officially opened in June, and Owner Patrick Kimmet says business has been great. A majority of their products are from Montana, and after a recent trip to Missoula, he saw Big Dipper’s popularity first hand and wanted to bring it to Charlie’s.

"The line was around the corner of the block every time, from 11 in the morning to 10:30 at night,” Charlie’s Corner Café Owner Patrick Kimmet said.

“Fortunately with one of our business partner’s Sysco we were able to get it on the truck and make a negotiation with big dipper.”

Kimmet says they started selling Big Dipper last weekend, and it’s already drawing in more business.

He also says some people who are in town for the fair have made the trip over to Charlie’s just to get a taste of Big Dipper.

Store hours have been extended for the summer from 7a.m to 7p.m, and Kimmet says he’s already had people picking up ice cream right when the café opens.