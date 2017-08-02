Pelosi says Trump must adhere to sanctions law - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pelosi says Trump must adhere to sanctions law

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's signing of a bill imposing sanctions on Russia (all times local):
    
12:30 p.m.
    
The House's top Democrat says President Donald Trump's statement blasting the Russia sanctions bill he signed into law raises serious questions about whether his administration will follow the law.
    
Trump, in signing the bill Wednesday, called it "significantly flawed," and says his administration expects Congress to refrain from using this bill to hinder work with European allies or the work of American businesses.
    
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday the Republican-led Congress must not allow the White House to "wriggle out of its duty to impose these sanctions for Russia's brazen assault on our democracy."
    
The California lawmaker said "Democrats will demand tough oversight to ensure strong and immediate implementation of the sanctions law."
    
11:22 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump says a bill imposing sanctions on Russia, North Korea and Iran is "seriously flawed" because it hinders his ability to negotiate.
    
In a statement Wednesday, Trump said he signed the bill, which imposes tough measures to "punish and deter bad behavior by the rogue regimes in Tehran and Pyongyang" and enhance existing sanctions on Moscow.
    
But Trump says "the bill remains seriously flawed - particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch's authority to negotiate."
    
Trump adds that "by limiting the Executive's flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together. "
    
But he says, he is signing the bill "for the sake of national unity."
    
10:48 a.m.
    
White House officials say President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
    
Two White House officials said that the president signed the bill Wednesday morning.
    
The package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia passed Congress with overwhelming support.
    
Moscow responded to the sanctions by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia.
    
The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly before the official statement.

