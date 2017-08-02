Fire Damages Prairie Water Company Garage - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Fire Damages Prairie Water Company Garage

Posted: Updated:

Prairie Water Company's garage housing their trucks and tankers burned last night. we sent a reporter to the seen and was told the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

We contacted Prairie Water Company and received no answer , but this is what their voice mail said.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances we are unable to provide services... for the next few days we will be unable to deliver water. We are sorry for any inconvenience."

We will continue to update you with more information as it comes in.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman who left child in desert to die gets 20-year sentence

    Woman who left child in desert to die gets 20-year sentence

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-08-01 17:40:36 GMT

    A 23-year-old northern Arizona woman who put her 17-month-old daughter in a stroller, pushed her into the desert and left her to die has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.  

    A 23-year-old northern Arizona woman who put her 17-month-old daughter in a stroller, pushed her into the desert and left her to die has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.  

  • Man places 13 year old son in choke hold and punches him in the face

    Man places 13 year old son in choke hold and punches him in the face

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-31 19:46:48 GMT

    On Friday, a man punched and placed his 13 year old son in a choke hold because he delegated a chore to his brother. 

    On Friday, a man punched and placed his 13 year old son in a choke hold because he delegated a chore to his brother. 

  • Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:46:22 GMT

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

  • 4-H programs prepares students for future

    4-H programs prepares students for future

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-08-02 00:11:58 GMT
    The 4-h program is a youth development program teaching  life skills such as communicating, team-work and developing skills in the career field of their choice.  The program started in 2009 with only 6 members, and now it has reached over a dozen states with over 1,500 children of all ages. This year's theme is  the American west and Todd Kesner, director of the Montana 4-h project, says we must invest in our children now to make them leaders of tomorrow.  He said,...
    The 4-h program is a youth development program teaching  life skills such as communicating, team-work and developing skills in the career field of their choice.  The program started in 2009 with only 6 members, and now it has reached over a dozen states with over 1,500 children of all ages. This year's theme is  the American west and Todd Kesner, director of the Montana 4-h project, says we must invest in our children now to make them leaders of tomorrow.  He said,...

  • Big Dipper comes to Charlie's Corner Cafe

    Big Dipper comes to Charlie's Corner Cafe

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-08-02 04:32:36 GMT

    If you’re a fan of Missoula’s Big Dipper ice cream, the legendary treat is now being served at Charlie’s Corner Café in Downtown Great Falls.

    If you’re a fan of Missoula’s Big Dipper ice cream, the legendary treat is now being served at Charlie’s Corner Café in Downtown Great Falls.