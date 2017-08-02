Fire Damages Prairie Water Company Garage

Prairie Water Company's garage housing their trucks and tankers burned last night. we sent a reporter to the seen and was told the cause of the fire is under investigation.

We contacted Prairie Water Company and received no answer , but this is what their voice mail said.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances we are unable to provide services... for the next few days we will be unable to deliver water. We are sorry for any inconvenience."

We will continue to update you with more information as it comes in.