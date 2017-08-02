Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards will not appear in court

Great Falls - Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement which means the charge against Edwards will be dismissed. Edwards was charged with assaulting his girlfriend during a law enforcement convention. The agreement says that Edwards must be law abiding for six months, complete 40 hours of anger management and continue to see a counselor.

Signing this agreement does not mean Edwards admits guilt or that there was probable cause to charge him.

Edwards plans to return to work as Sheriff in the near future and will conduct a press conference at that time.