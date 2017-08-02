Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.

According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.

If found guilty, Suta could face up to one year in jail and a fine of $1,000. He is scheduled to appear in court August 8th.

Suta has made headlines in the past. Just last month, a petition began circulating throughout Pondera County, calling for a recall of Suta. That petition accused Sheriff Suta of "incompetence on the job." In previous reports, residents told KFBB that included creating dating profiles while married, citing "sex" as a hobby, and abuse of power by protecting his children when they have committed offenses.

Suta has denied these claims.

