Man Facing Felony Charge of Incest

Carl Suta's Facebook Page

Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...