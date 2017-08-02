New business equals new jobs - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New business equals new jobs

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Montana Specialty Mills started construction on a new $20 million dollar facility at Agri-tech park and of course new businesses means new jobs. 

The 20 acre processing plant specializes in non-g-m-o products and organic seed oil.
 
The company currently employees 15 people and looking to hire 10 more full-time employees to man the new facility.

Brett Doney of the Great Falls Development Authority says with the growth of the company not only will this help the folks of great falls and the surrounding areas with jobs but also the people who help grow our food. 

He says, the company will be buying 5 times more oil seed that have been buying from the region and that'll put more money into the pockets into the of farmers throughout the golden triangle. 

The plant is expected to be finished around September of 2018.

