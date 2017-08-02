4th Annual Children's Receiving Home Benefit 2017

Join the Henchmen MC Nomad Underground of Great Falls for the 4th Annual Children's Receiving Home Benefit!

This year's event willl take place on Saturday, August 26th beginning at 10:00 A.M., at the Henchmen's Headquarters, located at 5821 2nd Avenue North.

The day wil feature door prizes, a silent auction, food, beverages, live music, a 50/50 drawing, and a $50,000 Lucky Hand! Up for grabs this year is a 2006 Harley Davidson--only 300 tickets are sold, about 75 are currently left. Tickets are $50; you can check out the Harley at Lucky Charms Casino, located at 4810 2nd Avenue North.

Last year, the organization raised $3,000 for the Children's Receiving Home; this year, they're hoping to receive even more! Organizer Rob Ibarra says there are very few places for children in need to go in Montana, and the Henchmen feel the need to give back in anyway they can, and would like to continue to do so moving forward.

For more information on the Henchmen or the Benefit, check out their Facebook Page by searching "Henchmen Motorcycle Club Nomad," or call Rob directly at 564-9578. And for information on the Children's Receiving Home and their additional needs, call at 727-4842.