Farmers Union States Donate to Help Ranchers in Wake of Fire

Montana - With 26 active wildfires burning in the state of Montana, many ranchers and farmers have lost fences, livestock, crops, and more to the flames. The struggle to rebuild is costly, but the Montana Farmers Union plans to help.

Along with the four other Farmers Union Enterprise (FUE) states which include Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota, the Montana Farmers Union made a donation this week to the Farmers Union Oil Co-Op in Jordan, MT.

The Montana Farmers Union Board of Director, and rancher Brett Dailey, presented the manager of the CO-Op Bob Wilson with a check for $25,000 to help replace fencing lost in the fire.

Dailey's ranch, located just west of Jordan, was also touched by the fire but luckily most of it was spared. He said there has been overwhelming support."It's neighbors helping neighbors out here...We thought a perfect solution to help the county was to donate to the local Co-Op as Montana Farmers Union was formed on this principle," said Dailey.

"Montana Farmers Union is a great organization to try to help get things back in operation," said Wilson. "We certainly appreciate the support." He said that it may take a while to get all the fencing up, but relatives are coming from all over to help get the process started.

"Farmers Union is a family, we all help each other in times of need," said Montana Farmers Union President Alan Merrill, adding that he is appreciative of the partner states for helping out. "We know it will be a process to rebuild for the residents of Garfield County, but are confident in their ability. Montana farmers and ranchers are strong, resilient and with the help of neighbors will come out stronger than before."

Farmers or ranchers interested in qualifying for fencing donations compliments of FUE should contact the co-op directly. Donations are first come, first serve. People interested in helping area farmers and ranchers affected by the fire can contact the Farmers Union Oil Co. in Jordan by calling 557-2215.