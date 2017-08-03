Vandalism causes over four thousand dollars in damages

Montana - Over $4,000 in damages were reported at Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) fishing access sites in Northwestern Montana as a result of vandals last month.

According to FWP, the worst of the destruction happened at the Window Coulee site on the Missouri River near Great Falls. The damage included two broken windows and a broken toilet seat.

There was also a picnic table broken and burned at the Newlan Creek Reservoir near White Sulphur Springs. A concrete bench was destroyed at the Craig fishing access site and an acre and a half was burned at Big Bend.

FWP spokesmen point out that fishing access sites are paid for and maintained with fishing license dollars, meaning anglers are now paying for the clean-up and repairs.

If you have any information about the acts of vandalism, you are asked to call FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT.