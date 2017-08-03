World Premiere of PBS Documentary, "C.M. Russell and the American West"

Join the C.M. Russell Museum for “Raise the Roof for the Russells.” It will be a fun-filled weekend full of events leading up to the World Premier of “C.M. Russell and the American West,” a Montana PBS production.

Marketing manager Christina Horton says the production has been a huge project for Montana PBS—they’ve been working on the documentary for over 2 years! Montana PBS has chosen to specially air the documentary early to visitors; the full production will not air until later this fall. To celebrate, visitors are encouraged to participate in free and ticketed events leading up to the airing on September 9th.

The events leading up to the airing are as follows:

Friday, September 8 th 11:00 A.M. Frederic G. and Ginger K. Renner Research Center Opening Ceremony at C.M. Russell Museum (free event) 6:00 P.M. The Auction to Benefit the Russell House and Studio, Presented by Petrie Partners at C.M. Russell Museum (ticketed event)

Saturday, September 9 th 3:00 P.M. Chuckwagon BBQ, at C.M. Russell Museum (ticketed event) 5:00 P.M. VIP Event, at Mansfield Theater Gibson Room (ticketed event) 6:00 P.M. World Premiere of C.M. Russell and the American West, at Mansfield Theater (free event)



For more information on the events, visit the C.M. Russell Museum website; to purchase tickets, call the museum at 727-1939.