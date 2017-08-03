World Premiere of PBS Documentary, "C.M. Russell and the America - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

World Premiere of PBS Documentary, "C.M. Russell and the American West"

Posted: Updated:

Join the C.M. Russell Museum for “Raise the Roof for the Russells.” It will be a fun-filled weekend full of events leading up to the World Premier of “C.M. Russell and the American West,” a Montana PBS production.

Marketing manager Christina Horton says the production has been a huge project for Montana PBS—they’ve been working on the documentary for over 2 years! Montana PBS has chosen to specially air the documentary early to visitors; the full production will not air until later this fall. To celebrate, visitors are encouraged to participate in free and ticketed events leading up to the airing on September 9th.

The events leading up to the airing are as follows:

  • Friday, September 8th
    • 11:00 A.M. Frederic G. and Ginger K. Renner Research Center Opening Ceremony at C.M. Russell Museum (free event)
    • 6:00 P.M. The Auction to Benefit the Russell House and Studio, Presented by Petrie Partners at C.M. Russell Museum (ticketed event)
  • Saturday, September 9th
    • 3:00 P.M. Chuckwagon BBQ, at C.M. Russell Museum (ticketed event)
    • 5:00 P.M. VIP Event, at Mansfield Theater Gibson Room (ticketed event)
    • 6:00 P.M. World Premiere of C.M. Russell and the American West, at Mansfield Theater (free event)

For more information on the events, visit the C.M. Russell Museum website; to purchase tickets, call the museum at 727-1939.

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
    Carl Suta's Facebook PageCarl Suta's Facebook Page
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...

  • Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:46:22 GMT

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

  • Montana court asked to rule against anti-transgender measure

    Montana court asked to rule against anti-transgender measure

    Monday, July 31 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-07-31 17:58:14 GMT

    A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots. 

    A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots. 

  • Montana man critically injured after train hits grain truck

    Montana man critically injured after train hits grain truck

    Monday, July 31 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-07-31 16:49:03 GMT

    An eastern Montana man was critically injured after a freight train collided with the grain truck he was driving northeast of Miles City.  

    An eastern Montana man was critically injured after a freight train collided with the grain truck he was driving northeast of Miles City.  