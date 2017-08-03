Is your Tap water safe to drink

The Great Falls water treatment plant produces, on average, about 4 billion gallons of drinking water each year but the questions is.. is it safe to drink.

Wayne Loveless, Great Falls water treatment plant manager, says "yes it is."

He says they take a lot of pride in what we do. from every operator to the maintenance crew, they are highly skilled and highly trained and well equipped to do the job.

The plant has always far exceeded the EPA and the DEQ standards in the amount of particles legally allowed coming out of your faucet.

He said there are some major upgrades coming to the water treatment plant that will not only keep water safe now but for the next 100 years.