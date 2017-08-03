Argos Recruiting Class Will Help with Depth

August is when fall sports teams begin to gear up for their seasons.

That case is no different for the University of Providence women's soccer team, and with a new season, comes some fresh faces.

The Argos athletics department announced its recruiting class for the 2017 season, a class that is expected to hit the pitch and help out right away.

Nine girls highlight the class and the class is the deepest head coach Brian Clarke has had since 2013.

Clarke said recruiting a deep class this year was a focal point for him and his staff this offseason as injuries kept a number of Argo players off the field a year ago.

"This is a very physical and demanding conference where we play back to backs on Friday and Saturday," Clarke said. "We'll definitely need depth and this class will provide that depth right away at a lot of positions for us. We expect some (freshmen) to step right in and one of our transfers too and take on a bit of a leadership role."

UP's first match this season will be a scrimmage August 18 against Gillette College.

