Helena Senators End Season with Loss at State Tournament

The Helena Senators finished fourth at the Class AA Legion Baseball State Tournament last weekend.

They won two games at the double-elimination tourney and finished the overall season six games over .500.

Manager Dave Thennis says this year's veteran squad demonstrated an elite desire to win. Shortstop Kienan Stief says being one of twelve seniors to put on a Senators uniform for the last time is bittersweet.

"They wanted to win and they wanted to win badly and they played hard to do it. You put forth an effort like that and you put forth an effort and determination like they did and you can't be disappointed and I'm not," said Senator manager Dave Thennis.

"Being in the program for five years and being on the Senators for three. It wasn't easy and not for one guy will it be easy. It's something that you cherish: these summers, the bus rides, and just being with your buddies. It's something that I'll tell my kids about," said Senators shortstop Kienan Stief.