Making a living off fair food

Great Falls - The Montana State Fair is filled with all the food you can imagine, ranging from Vikings and hamburgers to the famous funnel cakes.

One food in particular not only keeps fair goers coming back for more each year, but it's how one man makes his entire living.

Getting bourbon chicken to look tasty s something that starts long before the fair's gates even open.

"I start at 7 in the morning and I get done at about one in the morning," said Patrick O'Brien.

Patrick O'Brien is the man in charge of all the cooking, but he's also the owner of Bourbon Chicken Skewers.

The business is based in Great Falls, but O'Brien and his crew travel all over the state trying to make a year's worth of income in just five months.

"I take on other jobs and keep busy and I have a lot of things to do when I'm not doing this, but this is my primary source of income," said O'Brien.

In order to earn his salary in such a short amount of time, he works upwards of 18 hours a day. So how does he do it?

"The crowd gives me adrenaline when they show up in a big line out here and the rest just takes care of itself with some addition of caffeine here or there," said O'Brien.

Now,-O'Brien says on Wednesday, he went through more than 300 pounds of chicken and since the fair started on July 28, he's already sold more than 1500 lbs. of chicken.

The fair will be open until Saturday.