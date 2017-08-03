DPHHS gives tips about bats, rabies exposure

Johnathan Wayne Teague, 31, is facing a felony charge of incest after sexually fondling a family member.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities ordered the evacuation of about 16 residences north of Lincoln as wind increased fire activity.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 51-year-old western Montana woman is charged with killing two men in March 2013. Their bodies have not been found.
Over $4,000 in damages were reported at Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) fishing access sites in Northwestern Montana as a result of vandals last month.
Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement which means the charge against Edwards will be dismissed.
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots.
An eastern Montana man was critically injured after a freight train collided with the grain truck he was driving northeast of Miles City.
