DPHHS gives tips about bats, rabies exposure

Great Falls - Bats are pesky little critters, especially if you're camping and happen to encounter one. However, they're more than just an annoyance, in fact, contact with one brings the possibility of getting rabies.

Right now, the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has some tips to keep you, your family and even your pets safe.

First, watch for abnormal behavior, including bats flying around during the daytime.You should also get your pets vaccinated against rabies. Finally, you think you've found an infected bat, contact animal control or your local health department for assistance.