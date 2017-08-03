Try And Find Great Falls Painted Rocks

There are many sights to see across Great Falls. Of course there's the Missouri river, the falls and even painted buffalos around town. However, hidden deep in the crevices of the electric city lies painted treasure ready for you to find.

Great Falls Rocks, and no it's not just how we at KFBB feel about the city. It's a group of people who've painted rocks and stashed them across the city with one simple goal in mind, brightening up your day

“I think it's just fun and it brings light to the community. Nothing is better than to see someone smile for a reason like finding a little rock with a smiley face on it. I think it's going to bring the community together that much more” says Amanda Brooks.

The concept was inspired by group out of Washington state, and it's carried out by a group of citizens with no particular agenda, they just want to brighten your day.

“If you find a rock post a picture on Facebook, if you're not on Facebook that's fine. Then you can keep it, or you can re hide it. If you keep it we ask to just paint a couple more rocks and put them back out there.”

Because of the story we decided to paint our own rock and it has our call letters on it KFBB. If you find it, be sure to tag us and the Great Falls Rocks page.

Painting, hiding, and searching for the rocks is a great activity for the whole family, and is a perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy the summer weather.