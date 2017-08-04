Trump admin warns against classified info leaks - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Trump admin warns against classified info leaks

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' effort to crack down on leaks of classified information (all times local):
    
11:30 a.m.
    
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is warning against leaks of classified information that he says can hurt national security.
    
His Justice Department announcement comes amid news reports involving the Trump campaign and White House that relied on classified information.
    
And it comes one week after the president called Sessions weak in cracking down on leaks.
    
Sessions says the department is reviewing guidelines related to subpoenas of journalists.
    
The Obama Justice Department brought more leaks cases than all its predecessors combined. It was criticized for maneuvers viewed as needlessly aggressive and intrusive.
    
The department in 2015 revised its guidelines to require additional levels of approval before a journalist could be subpoenaed.
    
___
    
8:54 a.m.
    
The White House's anger about leaks is growing, and the Trump administration is stepping up efforts to crack down on it.
    
The attorney general and the national intelligence director are set Friday to discuss what the Justice Department calls "leaks of classified material threatening national security."
    
A presidential adviser is raising the possibility of lie detector tests for the small number of people in the West Wing and elsewhere with access to transcripts of President Donald Trump's phone calls. The Washington Post has published transcripts of his conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia.
    
Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway tells "Fox & Friends" that "it's easier to figure out who's leaking than the leakers may realize."
    
And might lie detectors be used? She says: "Well, they may, they may not."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Friday, August 4 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-08-04 16:22:19 GMT

    Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. 

    Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. 

  • Cascade County in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

    Cascade County in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:08 GMT

    Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. 

    Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. 

  • Body found in Musselshell County identified as Rory Wanner

    Body found in Musselshell County identified as Rory Wanner

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:24:51 GMT

    Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner. 

    Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner. 

  • Man Facing Felony Charge of Incest

    Man Facing Felony Charge of Incest

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:31:53 GMT

    Johnathan Wayne Teague, 31, is facing a felony charge of incest after sexually fondling a family member. 

    Johnathan Wayne Teague, 31, is facing a felony charge of incest after sexually fondling a family member. 

  • Making a living off fair food

    Making a living off fair food

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-08-04 01:42:20 GMT

    The Montana State Fair is filled with all the food you can imagine, ranging from Vikings and hamburgers to the famous funnel cakes. One food in particular not only keeps fair goers coming back for more each year, but it's how one man makes his entire living. 

    The Montana State Fair is filled with all the food you can imagine, ranging from Vikings and hamburgers to the famous funnel cakes. One food in particular not only keeps fair goers coming back for more each year, but it's how one man makes his entire living. 

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
    Carl Suta's Facebook PageCarl Suta's Facebook Page
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...

  • Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:46:22 GMT

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

  • Montana court asked to rule against anti-transgender measure

    Montana court asked to rule against anti-transgender measure

    Monday, July 31 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-07-31 17:58:14 GMT

    A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots. 

    A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots. 