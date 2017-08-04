Grand jury said to be used in Russia probe - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Grand jury said to be used in Russia probe

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation. (all times local):
    
noon
    
A Washington grand jury is said to be among the resources special counsel Robert Mueller is using in the investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. A person who confirmed the use of the grand jury to The Associated Press was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. It was not clear what evidence the grand jury might be accumulating, or what witnesses might appear before it.
    
___
    
6:35 a.m.
    
"We won. Move on," President Donald Trump declared tersely in an early morning tweet Friday.
    
Trump, who has grown increasingly angry over the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of Russian interference in last year's election, is using his Twitter account to argue that the probe is unwarranted and should be terminated.
    
Mueller, a former FBI director, is looking into potential links between Russia and the Trump campaign in the presidential election.
    
His Friday morning tweet followed a series of broadsides the president leveled against investigators at a rally Thursday evening in Huntington, West Virginia.
    
At one point he said "I just hope the final determination is a truly honest one."
    
___
    
3:28 a.m.
    
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.
    
The use of a grand jury, a standard prosecution tool in criminal investigations, suggests that Mueller and his team of investigators are likely to hear from witnesses and demand documents in the coming weeks and months.
    
The person who confirmed to The Associated Press that Mueller had turned to a grand jury was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.
    
The Wall Street Journal first reported the use of a grand jury.
    
Grand juries are common vehicles to subpoena witnesses and records and to present evidence, though they do not suggest any criminal charges are near or will necessarily be sought.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Friday, August 4 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-08-04 16:22:19 GMT

    Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. 

    Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. 

  • Cascade County in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

    Cascade County in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:08 GMT

    Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. 

    Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. 

  • Body found in Musselshell County identified as Rory Wanner

    Body found in Musselshell County identified as Rory Wanner

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:24:51 GMT

    Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner. 

    Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner. 

  • Man Facing Felony Charge of Incest

    Man Facing Felony Charge of Incest

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:31:53 GMT

    Johnathan Wayne Teague, 31, is facing a felony charge of incest after sexually fondling a family member. 

    Johnathan Wayne Teague, 31, is facing a felony charge of incest after sexually fondling a family member. 

  • Making a living off fair food

    Making a living off fair food

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-08-04 01:42:20 GMT

    The Montana State Fair is filled with all the food you can imagine, ranging from Vikings and hamburgers to the famous funnel cakes. One food in particular not only keeps fair goers coming back for more each year, but it's how one man makes his entire living. 

    The Montana State Fair is filled with all the food you can imagine, ranging from Vikings and hamburgers to the famous funnel cakes. One food in particular not only keeps fair goers coming back for more each year, but it's how one man makes his entire living. 

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
    Carl Suta's Facebook PageCarl Suta's Facebook Page
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...

  • Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:46:22 GMT

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

  • Montana court asked to rule against anti-transgender measure

    Montana court asked to rule against anti-transgender measure

    Monday, July 31 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-07-31 17:58:14 GMT

    A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots. 

    A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots. 