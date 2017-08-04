High Speed Chase, Endangerment, and Drugs

Great Falls, MT - On July 7th, Deputy Boyd witnessed a motorcycle traveling at 55 mph in a 45 mph zone. Boyd initiated a traffic stop, but the two riders on the motorcycle failed to stop. They instead sped up and a pursuit ensued. At speeds of up to 70 mph, the motorcycle attempted to elude Boyd by turning at several intersections until it crashed at Riverview Drive East and 4th Street.

Both the male driver and the female passenger then continued to flee on foot. The female discarded a backpack that she had been carrying while she ran. The male and the female split ways. Boyd was able to apprehend the female, the male continued to run and could not be located.

Upon locating the discarded backpack, Boyd noticed the grip of a semiautomatic handgun sticking out of the pocket. The handgun turned out to stolen. A black LG cell phone was located near the crashed motorcycle.

The female was taken into custody and interviewed, at which point she denied knowing that the handgun was stolen.

The owner of the cellphone was discovered to be Justin Lee Ryan and a warrant was issued.

On August 4th, Deputy Boyd recognized Ryan driving a motorcycle northbound on 6th Street. Boyd knew there was an active warrant out for Ryan so he made contact with Ryan and placed him under arrest.

Deputy Boyd asked Justin Ryan if there was anything on his person that he should know about and Ryan indicated he had a syringe and a pipe in his pocket. He admitted to using the syringe to consume methamphetamine and Boyd found residue in the pipe that was confirmed by a Narcotics Identification Kit test as methamphetamine.

For the events that took place on July 7th, Ryan is being charged with Criminal Endangerment, Speeding- Local Authority, obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, and Theft. The State requested that his bond be set at $5,000.

For the events that took place on August 4th, Ryan is being charged with Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The State requested that his bond for this case be $1,500.