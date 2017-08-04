Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Se - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. 

The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk.

The bills were as follows:

  • VA Choice and Quality Employment Act <https://www.tester.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=5461> which expands the capacity of the VA to better serve veterans and provide emergency funding to the Veterans Choice Program. This bill is one of the two that are going to Trump's desk to get a signature.
  • Forever GI Bill <https://www.tester.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=5466> which strikes down the 15-year window for veterans to use their G.I. Bill education benefits. This is the second bill awaiting Trump's signature to be passed into law.
  • Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act <https://www.tester.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=5463> allows the VA to better address the disability appeals backlog while helping to prevent future delays and backlogs by letting veterans choose the disability appeal option that works best without being forced to start the process over.
  • Fire Grants Reauthorization Act <https://www.tester.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=5471> reauthorizes grants that Montana fire departments can use to hire, train, and equip firefighters.
  • Saving Federal Dollars Through Better Use of Government Purchase and Travel Cards Act <https://www.tester.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=5475> increases accountability and oversight across federal agencies on purchases made using federal government charge cards which will reduce fraud and save taxpayers money.
  • Rural Call Quality and Reliability Act <https://www.tester.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=4941> will improve the reliability of phone service that helps Montana families and small businesses throughout the state by requiring the Federal Communications Commission to establish basic quality standards for the transmission of phone calls.
  • 'Honoring Montana's Fallen WWII Heroes <https://www.tester.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=5476> renames the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Missoula in honor of some of Montana's decorated war heroes.

"On the farm, important work can't get done until someone rolls up their sleeves and gets in gear," said Tester. "The same goes for Congress. This week I worked hard to get Republicans and Democrats to work together in bills that will make meaningful impact in Montana. This is how Congress should work and it is exactly what folks expect from their elected leaders."

