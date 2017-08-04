Bird viewing hike perfect for family outing

Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio.
Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner.
Johnathan Wayne Teague, 31, is facing a felony charge of incest after sexually fondling a family member.
The Montana State Fair is filled with all the food you can imagine, ranging from Vikings and hamburgers to the famous funnel cakes. One food in particular not only keeps fair goers coming back for more each year, but it's how one man makes his entire living.
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots.
