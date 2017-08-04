Cascade County in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Great Falls, MT - Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

The following acts are prohibited:

1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site, or improved site.

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren (i.e. has no vegetation) or cleared of all flammable materials.

Exempt acts and locations:

1. Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

2. Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three (3) feet of the device.

3. Persons using charcoal briquettes in a barbecue located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

4. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

5. any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

6. All land within city boundary is exempted.

7. Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe as provided for by law.

An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.