Railroad museum on display at the fair

Great Falls - When you think of the fair, you probably think of food, rides and even animals, but trains and railroads are probably not what you expect to see at the Montana State Fair. However, that's exactly what you will find..if you look in the right place.

There is an entire collection of trains ranging from life size models once in use to miniature displays that took hundreds of hours to assemble. It's called The Montana Museum of Railroad History, and it's actually a permanent display set up inside one of the buildings at ExpoPark. In fact, one of the miniature displays was actually donated by the family of a Cascade man,-who passed away back in 2003.

"We started at 7 o'clock in the morning and to get it here at the fairgrounds in Great Falls, we didn't get done until 15 minutes to midnight. Now to put it all back together, we still have about five years worth of work yet," said Jack Walbon, a museum greeter.

The museum is free, and it is open every Thursday night from 7-10 p.m., and from April-October from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

