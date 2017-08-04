Cascade County under stage 1 fire restrictions

Cascade County Commissioners held a special meeting on Friday to decide whether or not the county should go into stage 1 fire restrictions.

It took them roughly 10 minutes to decide that the county will enter stage one fire restrictions. Starting Saturday, you cannot create a campfire in the county, unless you're in a site designated by the forest service. However on Friday, an amendment was added allowing people living in the county to use their briquette bar-b-ques. While the restrictions do not apply within Great Falls city limits, they do impact smokers.

"There is no walking about smoking. You must be in an enclosed vehicle or in a building or in an area that is three feet in diameter and is scraped down and barren of any vegetative matter," said Jane Weber, Cascade Co. Commissioner.

These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. If you have any questions, you should call the Cascade Co. Sheriff's Office at (406) 454-6820.